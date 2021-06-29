Advertisement

Parkersburg Housing Authority providing free summer meals to children

Lunch from home.(Gerville Hall | Sack lunch)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Housing Authority is providing free meals this summer to children. Lunches are served Monday through Friday between 11 A.M. and 12 P.M. and “buddy bags” with breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided on the weekends.

The meals will be available at a number of locations on different dates, including the Children’s Home Society, the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg, Homecrest Manor, Parkersburg South High School, and the YMCA of Parkersburg. See the full schedule below.

In previous summers, the program has been quite successful, said D.J. Haynes, executive director of the Parkersburg Housing Authority. It typically serves around 30 to 45 children per day.

“The parents are very appreciative, and the children seem to enjoy the meals,” Haynes said.

Updates about the meals can be found on the Facebook page of the Parkersburg Housing Authority.

