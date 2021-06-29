Advertisement

Plea agreement hearing set for W. Va. woman in Capitol riot

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account, along with a photo from a surveillance camera inside the capitol which it says shows Courtright carrying a sign that says 'members only.'(United States District Court)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a ``Members Only’' sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C..

Courtright remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

Previous story

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

