Power outage reported in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A power outage has been reported in Marietta, originating on County House Lane, according to the Marietta Police Department. Authorities are on the scene investigating.

The outage began around 1 P.M. and is currently affecting 681 customers, according to AEP Ohio. The cause of the outage as AEP reports was a vehicle accident, though the Marietta Police Department has said the cause has not yet been confirmed.

State Route 7 at County House Lane has been closed to traffic, according to Sheriff Larry Mincks.

