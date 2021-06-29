Advertisement

Power outage reported in Marietta

(KOSA)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A power outage has been reported in Marietta, originating on County House Lane, according to the Marietta Police Department. Authorities are on the scene investigating.

The outage began around 1 P.M. and is currently affecting 681 customers, according to AEP Ohio. The cause of the outage as AEP reports was a vehicle accident, though the Marietta Police Department has said the cause has not yet been confirmed.

State Route 7 at County House Lane has been closed to traffic, according to Sheriff Larry Mincks.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Forecast for June 29th
Forecast for June 29th
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Lunch from home.
Parkersburg Housing Authority providing free summer meals to children
WTAP News @ 6 - Amateur radio operators participate in field day
WTAP News @ 6 - Amateur radio operators participate in field day