Water line flushing scheduled in Mineral Wells

(pexels.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mineral Wells PSD will begin flushing their waterlines Thursday, July 1. Residents may notice fire hydrants being flushed and releasing large amounts of water. While it may appear to be wasteful, Mineral Wells PSD said there are several benefits to this hydrant flushing process. Water main flushing is an important preventative maintenance activity that verifies proper operation of the hydrant, evaluates the available flow to the hydrant, and removes mineral and sediment buildup from water mains, allowing the district to deliver the highest quality water possibly.

Typically during this process, residents may experience a difference in water pressure as well as water discoloration. If discoloration is noticed, residents are asked to turn faucets on cold and let water run for five minutes. Water is still safe to use.

Mineral Wells PSD will begin in the area of Slate and work toward Mineral Wells Hill and I-77, then work out Southern Hwy and Rockport areas.

