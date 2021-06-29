Advertisement

Woman injured during crash on Ohio State Route 7

(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A woman was taken to the hospital after firefighters cut her free from a wrecked car off of State Route 7 in Washington County Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said it happened near Eragon Trucking Inc. around 8:15 a.m.

Troopers said the woman was heading south on SR 7 when her vehicle went left off the roadway and struck a tree, trapping her in the vehicle.

Firefighters used Jaws of Life to cut her out.

She was then taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Newport Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Mary’s Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Forecast for June 29th
Forecast for June 29th
Lunch from home.
Parkersburg Housing Authority providing free summer meals to children
WTAP News @ 6 - Amateur radio operators participate in field day
WTAP News @ 6 - Amateur radio operators participate in field day
WTAP News @ 6 - Fireworks can bring challenges for veterans
WTAP News @ 6 - Fireworks can bring challenges for veterans