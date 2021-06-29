Woman injured during crash on Ohio State Route 7

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A woman was taken to the hospital after firefighters cut her free from a wrecked car off of State Route 7 in Washington County Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said it happened near Eragon Trucking Inc. around 8:15 a.m.

Troopers said the woman was heading south on SR 7 when her vehicle went left off the roadway and struck a tree, trapping her in the vehicle.

Firefighters used Jaws of Life to cut her out.

She was then taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Newport Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Mary’s Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

