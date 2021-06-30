Advertisement

Belpre golf ordinance passes with mixed emotions

Golf carts will be allowed on city streets.
Golf carts will be allowed on city streets.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - It’s official. You’ll soon be allowed to drive golf carts in Belpre. This doesn’t mean, however, you’ll see them speeding down state routes.

The vote passed city council by a tight four to three margin. If that makes you want to hop in your golf cart and take off, you might want to go over the rules first. Golf carts are banned from roads over 25 miles per hour and you have to have a valid drivers license. You will also need a golf cart permit. In terms of the inspections, there will be one business in town allowed to give them. Then you can head over to the police department to get your sticker, showing that you passed.

While some are excited about the legislation, others not so much.

It was a bill mayor Lorentz signed reluctantly. He worries about the area’s narrow roads and points out that cars go faster than the speed limit, even if it’s a 25 mile per hour road.

“Even on the street where I live, people whiz by my house 35 or 40 miles per hour with a curve coming up,” he said.

Lorentz also pointed out how limited the areas in which golf carts can be used will be due to restrictions.

The police department will be in charge of enforcing golf cart rules.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
Two arrested after hiding from police
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar

Latest News

Among the special guests were Hootie the Owl, Buddy the Owl, and Neo the Hawk.
Birds of prey visit Jefferson Elementary
The Belpre Skatepark Project is looking to add to the city
The Belpre Skatepark Project is looking to add to the city
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete All-Star: Jenna Boice