Belpre golf ordinance passes with mixed emotions

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - It’s official. You’ll soon be allowed to drive golf carts in Belpre. This doesn’t mean, however, you’ll see them speeding down state routes.

The vote passed city council by a tight four to three margin. If that makes you want to hop in your golf cart and take off, you might want to go over the rules first. Golf carts are banned from roads over 25 miles per hour and you have to have a valid drivers license. You will also need a golf cart permit. In terms of the inspections, there will be one business in town allowed to give them. Then you can head over to the police department to get your sticker, showing that you passed.

While some are excited about the legislation, others not so much.

It was a bill mayor Lorentz signed reluctantly. He worries about the area’s narrow roads and points out that cars go faster than the speed limit, even if it’s a 25 mile per hour road.

“Even on the street where I live, people whiz by my house 35 or 40 miles per hour with a curve coming up,” he said.

Lorentz also pointed out how limited the areas in which golf carts can be used will be due to restrictions.

The police department will be in charge of enforcing golf cart rules.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.