The Belpre Skatepark Project is looking to add to the city

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A new non-profit group is looking to build a skate park to Belpre.

Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the city fully backs and supports “Belpre Skatepark Project”

The group is looking to pay for the park through grants and fundraising.

Some in the non-profit have previous experience building local skate parks, including the ones in Parkersburg and Marietta.

They hope to build a park that’s a good fit for beginners and experienced skaters.

“We wanted people to know the skate park is normally for once you’ve learned how to be on a board -- balance, ride around -- you can move yourself from the pump track to the skate park. The pump track is basically built for everybody from beginning all the way up. But we want a park that has every level at one spot,” says Adam Disalvo-Hoffmeyer.

They will be holding a meeting at the Civitan Park gazebo on July 11th to get public input.

