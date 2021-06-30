Advertisement

The Belpre Skatepark Project is looking to add to the city

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A new non-profit group is looking to build a skate park to Belpre.

Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the city fully backs and supports “Belpre Skatepark Project”

The group is looking to pay for the park through grants and fundraising.

Some in the non-profit have previous experience building local skate parks, including the ones in Parkersburg and Marietta.

They hope to build a park that’s a good fit for beginners and experienced skaters.

“We wanted people to know the skate park is normally for once you’ve learned how to be on a board -- balance, ride around -- you can move yourself from the pump track to the skate park. The pump track is basically built for everybody from beginning all the way up. But we want a park that has every level at one spot,” says Adam Disalvo-Hoffmeyer.

They will be holding a meeting at the Civitan Park gazebo on July 11th to get public input.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
Two arrested after hiding from police
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar

Latest News

Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete All-Star: Jenna Boice
Hiser reacts to name, image, likeness executive order and what it means for Marietta College...
Hiser reacts to name, image, likeness executive order and what it means for Marietta College athletes
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU basketball preparing for big changes
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU basketball preparing for big changes