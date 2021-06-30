Advertisement

Birds of prey visit Jefferson Elementary

Among the special guests were Hootie the Owl, Buddy the Owl, and Neo the Hawk.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jefferson Elementary had some special visitors Tuesday.

The West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center brought some furrier than usual company to Jefferson Elementary.

The rehabilitation center’s Director of Operations Cassie Moore introduced them...

“Today we brought Ms. Neo. She’s a broad-winged hawk and we brought two owls - a barn owl, which is Buddy and Hootie the great-horned owl”

The birds this rehabilitation center can’t release back into the wild are used for education.

Another presenter explained, “Neo the broadwing has a blind eye, Hootie the great horn has a amputated wing.”

The birds were definitely enough to get these kids’ attention.

Audience member Jesselyn said, “Whenever they turn their head like this it freaks me out. I can barely turn my head like this and they can...turn it to the back.”

Jayden, another kid in the audience, however, thoughT they were endearing.

“I think it’s adorable,” he said.

And they learned a thing or two.

Questions are the pathway to knowledge and Moore says she gets some interesting ones.

“I’ve been asked how long it takes them to mate,” she laughed.

Another question that’s pretty common is if they stand a chance beating an owl in a staring contest.

Moore hopes the knowledge kids gain gets the interested in the world around them.

“I think a lot of people go through life without really paying attention to nature and what’s around them and if we can get them excited about it, I think that’s a good thing.”

