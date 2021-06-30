Advertisement

Building being torn down in downtown Parkersburg

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A commercial building on Ann St. is currently in the process of being torn down. The building is owned by the Matheny family, owners of Matheny Motors. The family owns the plot of land surrounding the building and is planning to bring a new commercial venture to the location that will offer employment opportunities to local residents. However, they are still in the very early stages of that process.

The Matheny family has a long history with the building. The great-grandfather of Tim Matheny, one of the current owners of Matheny Motors, worked in the building from 1911-1922, when it was an International Harvester farm equipment location. The building has had a number of owners over the years, most recently Chapman Printing.

WTAP will continue to provide additional details as development on the lot progresses.

