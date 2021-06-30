Advertisement

Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dump truck flipped over at around 7:40 this evening in Davisville.

An eye witness says that the truck flipped over when the driver lost control and hit the bank on the side on Murphytown Road and Murphytown Circle.

The witness and authorities got him out of the vehicle where they said he was bleeding from his head and had an apparent broken leg.

The driver was transported to the hospital by St. Joseph’s.

Wood County Sheriff’s and the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene.

We will keep you updated with more information as the story continues.

