First night of carnival canceled at City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year’s Independence Day carnival at City Park was scheduled to open Wednesday, June 30 at 5 P.M. However, all of the signed safety inspection paperwork was not received. Once the rides have been deemed safe and the paperwork has been signed, the carnival will be permitted to open.

Organizers hope that will happen on Thursday, July 1. WTAP will provide additional information when further updates are available.

