Advertisement

First night of carnival canceled at City Park

Event canceled.
Event canceled.(KKTV)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year’s Independence Day carnival at City Park was scheduled to open Wednesday, June 30 at 5 P.M. However, all of the signed safety inspection paperwork was not received. Once the rides have been deemed safe and the paperwork has been signed, the carnival will be permitted to open.

Organizers hope that will happen on Thursday, July 1. WTAP will provide additional information when further updates are available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured during crash on Ohio State Route 7
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: Power outage reported in Marietta
Fatal wreck generic
Stockport woman killed in overnight wreck

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - 2007 sexual battery case closed
WTAP News @ 5 - 2007 sexual battery case closed
WTAP News @ 5 - Woman killed in overnight wreck
WTAP News @ 5 - Woman killed in overnight wreck
WTAP News @ 5 - My Way Lounge struck by vehicle
WTAP News @ 5 - My Way Lounge struck by vehicle
WTAP News @ 5 - Governor Justice surprises Ciara Jacobs with new truck
WTAP News @ 5 - Governor Justice surprises Ciara Jacobs with new truck
WTAP News @ 5 - American Legion carnival postponed due to paperwork issues
WTAP News @ 5 - American Legion carnival postponed due to paperwork issues