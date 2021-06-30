Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners in the second drawing of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

One of the big winners was Ciara Jacobs of Parkersburg.

Governor Justice and Babydog stopped in Wood County to surprise Jacobs with the news and present her the keys to her brand new truck.

“Very excited, very shocked, very excited to meet Babydog,” Jacobs explained. “I’ve always wanted that. I had a bulldog myself. So, I love the breed. So, but yeah, very, very, very excited.”

Jacobs says she made the decision to get the Covid-19 vaccine to keep herself, her family, and others safe. She says she and her husband decided to enter the sweepstakes after seeing all the different things people could win.

“We saw that you could get the lifetime fishing license, hunting license, and then the truck,” Jacobs said. “We joked about winning one of them. So we just kind of, not entered as a joke but just to see. I didn’t think anything would actually come out of it. This is the first time I’ve ever won a lottery or anything.”

Governor Justice loved seeing the reaction from Jacobs and the other winners he has surprised. He hopes their reactions and the sweepstakes help motivate people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The bottom line is just one thing and one thing alone, it’s just to motivate our people,” Governor Justice explained. “If we can get ten more vaccinated, we can get 100 more vaccinated, how many lives are we going to save. At the end of the day, that’s what it is all about. We’ve done great in West Virginia, but we just want to get ourselves over the hump.”

On Wednesday, Governor Justice also surprised the other Truck winner, Tracy Brownell of Frankford, and the million-dollar winner, Sharon Turner of Morgantown.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.