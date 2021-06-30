Man accused of burning Little Debbie truck indicted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of setting fire to a snack truck in Parkersburg has been indicted.

A Wood County Grand Jury indicted Chad M. Wilson for third-degree arson and destruction of property on Wednesday.

Wilson allegedly set fire to a Little Debbie box truck in late April that ruined both the truck and its inventory.

Police arrested him on a third-degree arson charge about a week later.

