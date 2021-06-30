Marietta College to hold basketball camp for girls

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta College women’s basketball team will be hosting its annual skills camp for girls in grades 5-10 on July 14-16.

The camp will cover many aspects of basketball and will provide age appropriate training for girls in different grades. The camp had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and coach Kole Vivian said both the girls and the staff are eager to return this year. In fact, the camp typically draws around 50-60 girls, and Vivian said the registration has been a little higher than usual this year.

“We’re excited to have everyone back for the first time in two year...It’s been a little more popular this year, I think after the way last summer was, they’re excited to get out and do some things like this,” Vivian said.

The girls are coached largely by women who are currently members of the college’s basketball team, which Vivian said is a rewarding experience both for the players and the girls.

“Our players, the counselors, absolutely love it, being able to teach the game,” Vivian said.

In addition, Vivian said that many girls return to camp year after year, continuing to build their skills as they go.

“We get a lot of the same girls going up through it for a couple of years,” Vivian said. “It’s pretty special to see a kid do a certain move they’ve been working on all the camp, and to see their confidence building throughout the camp. And it’s really cool when we have kids who come back-to-back years. We can see them one year and then be able to see how they’ve progressed over the full year after going home and doing all the drills,” he added.

Vivian noted that some of the current players on the college’s team attended the camp themselves as children.

Registration is open through July 5 and can be done by calling (740) 376-4586 or emailing kmv001@marietta.edu.

