Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured during crash on Ohio State Route 7
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: Power outage reported in Marietta
Two arrested after hiding from police

Latest News

A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Forecast for June 30th
Forecast for June 30th
Road work
Section of Rt. 31 closed due to construction collapse
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal