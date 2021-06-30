Advertisement

Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown resident has won one million dollars in the state’s vaccine lottery.

Governor Jim Justice has been on the road to deliver prizes for this round of the do it for baby dog vaccine sweepstakes and one stop was made in Morgantown, making Sharon Turner one million dollars richer. The governor met the family at Keglers to surprise them with million dollar dog bone.

Turner says that Tuesday was her birthday, so this was a once in a lifetime surprise. Gov. Justice says he hopes this will be a moment that shows the importance of getting vaccinated.

The governor also personally delivered the custom pick-up trucks to two other lucky winners on Wednesday.

