Obituary: Delbert Guy Lynch

Delbert Guy Lynch, 86, of Waverly, WV passed away on June 28, 2021 at the residence under the loving care of his family and Housecalls Hospice.

He was born July 23, 1934 in Waverly, WV the son of the late Jesse and Lyda Wingrove Lynch.

Delbert was a 70 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and worked as a crane operator. He enjoyed racing and was an avid stockcar driver from 1954-1957 and raced go-carts 1957- 1959. He was a lifetime member of the Wild Wonderful Good Sams Club. Delbert was a member of the Sunrise Church of Christ.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Connie Lough Lynch, four children, Deborah (Steve) Somerville, Delbert (Suzy) Lynch Jr., Patty ( Jerry) Jones, Anita Richards, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, sister Doris Smith and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Vilas, Darrell, & Dale Lynch, three sisters, Enid Breeze and Alma Hoffman and son-in-law Cliff Richards.

A Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Elvis Galbreath officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

The family will receive friends and family 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Saturday and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

