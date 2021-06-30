Obituary: Joe Astorg

Joe Astorg, 84, of Vienna, passed away June 28, 2021, peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

He was born September 19, 1936, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Smith Astorg and Margaret Astorg.

Joe graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954 and founded Astorg Buick in 1974 and Astorg Mercedes-Benz in 1977. He had a passion for the automotive industry and proudly serviced the automotive needs of the Mid-Ohio Valley for over 50 years. Joe’s proudest business accomplishment was bringing a Mercedes-Benz dealership to Parkersburg in 1977. He enjoyed his daughters cooking, talking shop with his son, spending time with his wife and collecting Lionel Trains. Joe also had dear friendships spanning more than 40 years with the Strobl, Criss, Enoch and Topping families.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bryan Astorg; two daughters, Carolyn Cooke (Matt) of Vienna and Rebecca Rogers (Randy) of Vienna; one son, Paul Astorg (Kami) of Vienna; one brother, Robert Astorg (Geni) of Vienna; one niece, Margaret Astorg; grandchildren, Natalie, Lon and Alan Cooke, Alisha, Garrett (Vanessa) and Mason Humphrey, McClaren and Meredith Rogers, Seve (Chanalee), Tyler (Miranda), Cale (Anna) and Cameron Astorg; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Mace, Gemma and Violet Humphrey, Rylee, Christian, Sevana, Camille and Cassius Astorg.

There will be private graveside services at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Astorg family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pink Mammogram Fund at Camden Clark Foundation P.O. Box 1834 Parkersburg, WV, 26102.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

