Obituary: Joseph Gebczyk Jr.

Joseph Gebczyk Jr. was born in Niagara Falls, NY on February 5th 1947 to Joseph Gebczyk Sr. and Eleanor (Nawrotek) Gebczyk. Joseph passed away peacefully on Hospice care at Marietta Memorial Hospital on June 28th 2021 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor (Nawrotek) Gebczyk of Marietta, OH, brother John Gebczyk (Barbara) of Marietta, OH, sister Gloria Jean Gebczyk of Fleming, OH, wife Judy Ann (Ritchie) Gebczyk of Marietta, OH, sons Joseph Gebczyk III of Vincent, OH and Jeffrey Gebczyk (Melinda) of Williamstown, WV., two Grandsons Christopher Joseph Gebczyk (Sarah Lever) of Martinez, GA and Matthew Ryan Gebczyk of Marietta, OH. He is also survived by many Nephews and Nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Gebczyk Sr., brother Robert Gebczyk and nephew Aaron Robert Gebczyk.

Joseph was a 1965 graduate of Marietta High School and enlisted in the United States Army. He was picked up for the OCS (Officer Candidate School) in 1966 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 in Saigon as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer. He received a Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 stars, RVN Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal , 2 Overseas Service Bars and Marksman Rifle Bar. After completing his service obligations with the U.S. Army he came home and joined the Marietta Police Department as a Dispatcher. He retired from the Marietta Police Department and spent his time with his Grandson’s and fishing.

The Gebczyk Family would like to thank the Staff at Strecker Cancer Center, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Hospice for their excellent care and support during our time of need.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department on July 10th at 2pm with services conducted by Rev. Joseph Gebczyk III of the Universal Life Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneral home.com.

