Obituary: Ronald Lee Mayle

Ronald Lee Mayle, age 86, of Belpre, OH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Marietta Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

Ronald was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who dedicated many years of his life in service to his faith and membership in the Barnett Ridge Church.

He was born December 27, 1934 in Bristol Township, Morgan County, OH to Doris Mayle and Sylvia Hill Mayle. Carol Mayle and Ada Harris Mayle became his foster parents at the age of two following the death of his mother.

Ronald was a graduate of Vincent High School, Vincent, OH, Class of 1953.

Ronald joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and was stationed in Germany. Following active duty, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and served his country until 1963 having achieved the rank of Spec. 4.

In 1959, Ronald married the love of his life, Shelba Regina Mayle. They lived together almost inseparably for over 59 years until she passed away in 2019.

Ronald retired from both the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 10 in Marietta, OH and Shelly & Sands in Zanesville, OH.

In addition to his wife, Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Chester Mayle, Sr., and Wilford Mayle, his sister, Garnet Mayle Faulks, his grandson, Wesley Mayle and a special niece, Melissa Males.

Ronald is survived by three children: Marvin Mayle (Billie Jean) of Williamsport, PA, Roger Mayle of Augusta, GA and Connie Mayle (Robin Blakeman) of Huntington, WV; five grandchildren: Kendra Mayle, Carolyn Humes, Terri Koch, Laura Diehl and Bobbie Jane Holland; thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Jerry Rippy officiating. Interment will follow at the Barnett Ridge Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

