Section of Rt. 31 closed due to construction collapse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County 911 and the West Virginia Division of Highways, road crews were digging to install a culvert pipe near the 15 mile marker of West Virginia Rt. 31 Wednesday afternoon when the side of the road collapsed.

Crews are now working to fill the collapsed area in. The roadway is closed but is expected to be reopened within a few hours. No injuries were reported.

