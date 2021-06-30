Advertisement

Section of Rt. 31 closed due to construction collapse

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County 911 and the West Virginia Division of Highways, road crews were digging to install a culvert pipe near the 15 mile marker of West Virginia Rt. 31 Wednesday afternoon when the side of the road collapsed.

Crews are now working to fill the collapsed area in. The roadway is closed but is expected to be reopened within a few hours. No injuries were reported.

