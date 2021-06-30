Advertisement

Stockport woman killed in overnight wreck

Fatal wreck generic
Fatal wreck generic
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Stockport, Ohio woman was killed in an overnight wreck in Morgan County, Ohio.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Tracy Herrick, 46, was heading south on Bald Eagle Road around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday when her Jeep went right off of the roadway.

The vehicle overturned onto its side and ejected Herrick, who died as a result.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities said they do not suspect alcohol use at this time.

Stockport Volunteer Fire Department, Malta and McConnelsville EMS, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Troopers said there was another person in the vehicle when it crashed who was not injured.

