The Wall That Heals headed to Athens to honor Vietnam War veterans

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Athens, and Ohio University are hosting the Vietnam War replica of The Wall That Heals July 29 through August 1 on the grounds of Ohio University Convocation Center.

The wall is a replica of the Vietnam War memorial in Washington, D.C., which is a large wall featuring the names of the veterans who died in the Vietnam War. It is approximately the length of three football fields, according to Amy Spoutz, marketing manager at the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“People often like to come by themselves at night, especially if they’re Vietnam vets. Or if they lost a family member, they can sit by themselves with the names of their loved ones,” Spoutz said.

Admission is free, and the wall will be open to visitors 24 hours per day. When the wall arrives in the area on July 27, a motorcade with first responders and motorcyclists will accompany it as it approaches Athens to allow visitors to pay their respects as it passes.

Opening the wall to the public will require the assistance of about 180 volunteers, Spoutz said.

Additional information about the Wall can be found on Facebook here.

