PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will observe Independence Day on July 5. The city building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday, July 2 and reopen on at 8 A.M. on Tuesday, July 6.

The Sanitation Department will be one day behind schedule and will run on Saturday, July 10.

