Closure extended on WV 31, Williamstown Pike

Generic road closed
Generic road closed(WBRC)
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH ) announces extended closure on WV 31, Williamstown Pike, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing several culvert replacements on WV 31, Williamstown Pike, beginning approximately 0.7 miles from the intersection of WV 2, and continuing for 4.1 miles, from milepost 13.70 to milepost 17.10. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Friday, July 2, 2021. Substantial delays of up to 30 minutes are possible. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. The roadway will be open overnight.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

