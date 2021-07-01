Downed tree blocks Main Street in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A downed tree is blocking the roadway in the 800 block of Main Street in Belpre.

Dispatchers with the Belpre Police Department said the tree reportedly took power lines down with it and there are reports of popping noises and smoke coming from a transformer.

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department and the Belpre Police Department are on scene.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 10:45 a.m.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.