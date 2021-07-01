Advertisement

Downed tree blocks Main Street in Belpre

Downed tree in Belpre blocks the road.
Downed tree in Belpre blocks the road.(Hannah Stutler)
By Zach Shrivers and Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A downed tree is blocking the roadway in the 800 block of Main Street in Belpre.

Dispatchers with the Belpre Police Department said the tree reportedly took power lines down with it and there are reports of popping noises and smoke coming from a transformer.

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department and the Belpre Police Department are on scene.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 10:45 a.m.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
Dump truck flips over, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries
Fatal wreck generic
Stockport woman killed in overnight wreck
Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs
Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs
UPDATE: Independence Day Carnival in City Park back on for Thursday night
Jared Vaughn
DNA helps solve 2007 sexual battery case in Tampa

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 7/1/21
Forecast for July 1st
Forecast for July 1st
Boil water advisory issued by Union Williams PSD
Sorry, We're Closed sign.
City of Parkersburg offices to be closed on July 5