Former Athens Co. deputy pleads guilty in Bellar case

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A former Athens County deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection to the Bellar family case.

According to a news release, Jimmy Childs pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with disorderly conduct in Athens County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

He was originally charged in May with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice after authorities said he deleted record of a phone call between him and Robert Bellar while a warrant was being served at Bellar’s home.

With his plea, Childs has agreed to testify in the prosecutor’s case against the Bellar family.

In addition, he turned in his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate and will no longer be employed by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. He had previously been put on paid administrative leave.

“This agreement concludes the investigation into all allegations against Mr. Childs,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Childs’ career in law enforcement is over. During his 25-year career, he made a lot of positive impact on children in our community. He will cooperate with the State and while he denies intentionally aiding the Bellars, he acknowledges how his actions affected events.”

Robert and Deborah Bellar have been charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and child endangerment related to allegations of sexual abuse against children. Two of their sons have been indicted on gross sexual imposition charges, and one of the two, has been indicted for rape.

