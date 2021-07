PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonight’s performance by Levi Westfall, part of Marietta’s Music in the Park series, will be moved from Muskingum Park to Jeremiah’s Coffee House.

The performance will begin at 7 P.M.

Additional information about the series, presented by the Marietta Welfare League, can be found online here.

