Obituary: Gina M. Bowman Sellers

Gina Sellers
Gina Sellers(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gina M. Bowman Sellers passed away June 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 22, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Art Bowman of Parkersburg and the late Virginia S. Lockhart Bowman. Gina was a 1985 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

In addition to her father, Gina is survived by a son, Ryan A. Bowman (Sarah) of Columbus, OH; step-son, Joshua Sellers of Pittsburgh, PA; step-daughter, Amber Walker (Bub) of Parkersburg; a sister, Donna M. Bowman of Parkersburg; her step-mother, Mary Lou Friedlander Bowman; a grandchild, Easton S. Walker; nephew, Zachary Bowman; nieces, Katlyn Bowman and Virginia Schweitzer and her loving furry companion, Teddy.

In addition to her mother, Gina was preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Sellers.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with Jim Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Wadesville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

