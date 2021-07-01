Obituary: Richard Leon Dawson

Richard Leon Dawson, 66, of Grantsville, WV went to be with the Lord in the morning hours of Tuesday, June 29,2021 at Minnie Hamilton Health System following a battle with cancer.

He was born on February 14, 1955 in Calhoun County, the son of Madeline Dawson and the late Cecil (Jack) Dawson.

Richard was a former supervisor at BF Goodrich plant in Grantsville and Spencer for over 30 years. He then relocated to Stow, Ohio where he was a MRO Manager at NMG Aerospace until retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by Roberta Dawson of White Pine, son Ryan(April) Dawson of Burning Springs, WV and daughter Sierra(Brandon) Sampson of Elizabeth, WV; grandchildren Braylan, Breigyn, and Bransyn Dawson of Burning Springs, WV and Emery and Holden Sampson of Elizabeth, WV; Nephews Steve Wilmoth of Davisville, WV and James(Lisa) Wilmoth of Grantsville, WV.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister Patricia Wilmoth.

Calling hours will be at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1:00-3:00pm. Funeral service will be at 3:00pm Friday. Richard will be laid to rest at Goodnight Cemetery, Big Bend, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

