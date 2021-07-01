Obituary: Roger Alan Cramlet

Roger Alan Cramlet, 72, of Vienna passed away June 28, 2021 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Housecalls Hospice.

He was born on October 5, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late Gerald Ray and Lucy Audell Clem Cramlet.

Roger had proudly served his country in the US Army 2nd Armored Division. He worked with Air Products and Chemical for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and of the West Virginia University Human Gift Registry.

Roger is survived by his loving wife Joyce Ilene Hofmann Cramlet of 21 years, sons Bryan Cramlet (Gretchen), Brad Cramlet (Kristy), step-daughter Kellie Piggott (Robert), step-son Mike Fleak (Stacey), step-grandchildren Wade and Sara Piggott, Christy Young, Austin and Brooke Fleak, step-great grandchildren Harlan Young, Emalyn and Avalyn Fleak and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Brent Cramlet, brother Stanley Cramlet and sister Gloria Knotts.

A memorial service will be 6:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

