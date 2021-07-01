Ohio State Superintendent to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio’s State Superintendent, Paolo DeMaria, has announced his retirement Thursday.

He released the following statement to State Board of Education President, Laura Kohler:

“With this letter, I am notifying you that I will be retiring from state service and resigning my position as Ohio’s Superintendent of Public Instruction effective at the end of the day September 24, 2021. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the State Board of Education, the Ohio Department of Education, the education community and school children and the people of Ohio since June 2016 as State Superintendent, and for 30 years in various agencies of state government. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to you, the Board, the amazing team at the Department and all those who every day give of their passion, knowledge, skills and expertise in the interest of helping students succeed. The past five years have seen amazing accomplishments, and I know that the great work happening in the education system of Ohio will continue to grow and excel. The future of Ohio is in very capable hands, and you have my commitment to support a smooth leadership transition ensuring the continued progress and success of Ohio’s strategic plan for education, Each Child, Our Future, and the education system.”

He says he will continue in service to the state for about another three months. During this time, he plans on continuing to advance several efforts currently in progress and preparing for an orderly transition to new leadership of the Department.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement, saying, “I would like to thank Superintendent DeMaria for his tireless work on behalf of Ohio’s children. Throughout his service in state government, Paolo has been passionate about ensuring that the needs of the whole child are met so that every child can live up to his or her God-given potential. Fran and I wish him well in his retirement.”

DeMaria was born in West Virginia. He earned his Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Furman University of Greenville, South Carolina, and a Master of Public Administration from The Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

