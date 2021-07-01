Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Detective James Michael Stalnaker was contacted by Tampa police about a potential suspect residing in Parkersburg.

Florida authorities had identified Jared T. Vaughn , 44 , a Parkersburg resident, as a potential suspect in a 2007 sexual battery case that had gone cold.

Vaughn had moved from Florida to Parkersburg since the assault, says Tampa police. Vaughn, who turned himself in to a Tampa jail on June 16 on a charge of sexual battery, was identified as the rape suspect with a mathematical probability of “1 in 700 billion,” said Ruben Delgado, assistant police chief with Tampa police.

Tampa police sent Stalnaker an affidavit to retrieve DNA from Vaughn, to which resulted in a match.

“When the Florida detectives emailed me their search warrant affidavit I incorporated it into a West Virginia affidavit that we would get signed by a judge here in West Virginia. So, once I drafted the search warrant here for Mr. Vaughn’s DNA. We got it signed by a judge. And located Mr. Vaughn and obtained that known DNA sample from him. Which the Florida detectives collected and took back to Tampa with them,” says

Detective Stalnaker says that if someone is sexually assaulted to immediately report it to the police.

And make sure to collect all potential evidence that could link to the abuser.

