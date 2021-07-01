Public Service Commission investigating Suddenlink complaings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – On May 6, Public Service Commission Chair Charlotte Lane met with Suddenlink Communications to discuss the more than 1,900 quality of service complaints it has received. Those complaints have included delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service. At that time, Lane instructed Suddenlink to provide the Commission with a correction plan within 30 days. On June 7, Suddenlink sent a letter, but it contained neither a correction plan nor details of the steps that Suddenlink has taken to improve cable television service.

“Suddenlink’s response to our request for a corrective plan to its disastrous customer service problems was completely inadequate,” said Lane. “To characterize over 1,900 complaints in a positive fashion as ‘less than 1%’ of its customer base, is particularly concerning.”

Now, the Commission has ordered Suddenlink to show why it should not be required to take specific remedial steps to improve service to customers and why the Commission should not impose penalties as authorized by state law, ordering the company today to file information about its projected improvements within 30 days.

Those improvements are expected to address concerns regarding its cable television service; specific outage information; the processes used to issue and track trouble tickets; customer complaint call logs; a copy of all Suddenlink’s current franchises for cable television service in the state; metrics regarding training, personnel, office locations and hours of operation.

The Commission has scheduled two public comment hearings on August 24, and an evidentiary hearing on August 26.

Additional information, including today’s Order and Suddenlink’s June 7 response to Chairman Lane, is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 21-0515-CTV-SC-GI.

