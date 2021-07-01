Advertisement

West Virginia State Fire Marshal shares fireworks safety guidelines

(WTOC)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With July Fourth approaching consumer fireworks being legal in West Virginia -- though not Ohio -- the state’s fire marshal has shared the following safety guidelines:

· Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

· Obey local laws.

· Parents and caretakers must closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.

· Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.

· Know your fireworks. Read the warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

· Have a designated shooter organize and shoot your family show.

· Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

· Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.

· Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks.

· Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

· Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

· Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

· Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

· Never attempt to alter or modify consumer fireworks. Use them only in their intended manner.

· Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown paper. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

