BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Festival kicks off on August 5th.

The festival is a family-friendly event that will include a parade, fireworks, live entertainment, vendors, inflatables, and much more.

“On Thursday night, we have REWIND, which is Dj’s MIXAR and CORRECT,” Kelly Cox, Belpre Homecoming Chairman, explained. “We also have the bike show, which turned out to be an annual event now. We have Rick K and Roadtrip. Then Friday night, we have a Pink Floyd tribute band, which is Dark Side of the Moon. We’re excited about that. We have the car show returning. Then Saturday, we’ve got a full day of events. We hope people will come down right after the parade and just stay. We’re going to have a tractor show, the boxers will have their puppy pageant. The Columbus Zoo will be bringing some animals, and it will be an interactive thing.”

The event was one of the many events canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Cox says everyone is looking forward to this year’s festival.

“The community is very excited about it. We, we even had some sponsors; we can’t put this on without sponsorships,” Cox said. “We even had some new sponsors call us and say, we want to help out this year; what can we do. So, everybody is really excited about it.”

The festival will take place at Civitan Park on August 5th, 6th, and 7th.

More information about the Festival can be found on the Belpre Homecoming Festival’s Facebook Page.

