Advertisement

Belpre Homecoming Festival kicks off on August 5th

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Festival kicks off on August 5th.

The festival is a family-friendly event that will include a parade, fireworks, live entertainment, vendors, inflatables, and much more.

“On Thursday night, we have REWIND, which is Dj’s MIXAR and CORRECT,” Kelly Cox, Belpre Homecoming Chairman, explained. “We also have the bike show, which turned out to be an annual event now. We have Rick K and Roadtrip. Then Friday night, we have a Pink Floyd tribute band, which is Dark Side of the Moon. We’re excited about that. We have the car show returning. Then Saturday, we’ve got a full day of events. We hope people will come down right after the parade and just stay. We’re going to have a tractor show, the boxers will have their puppy pageant. The Columbus Zoo will be bringing some animals, and it will be an interactive thing.”

The event was one of the many events canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Cox says everyone is looking forward to this year’s festival.

“The community is very excited about it. We, we even had some sponsors; we can’t put this on without sponsorships,” Cox said. “We even had some new sponsors call us and say, we want to help out this year; what can we do. So, everybody is really excited about it.”

The festival will take place at Civitan Park on August 5th, 6th, and 7th.

More information about the Festival can be found on the Belpre Homecoming Festival’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs
Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs
UPDATE: Independence Day Carnival in City Park back on for Thursday night
Jimmy Childs is arrested.
Former Athens Co. deputy pleads guilty in Bellar case
Independence Day events scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

All applications must be received by July 31st.
West Virginia program that helps low-income kids with school clothes open for applicants
Independence Day Carnival
Independence Day Carnival underway at Parkersburg City Park
The Silent Battle statue by Anita Miller
Marietta welcomes The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Lee Ogdin
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Lee Ogdin