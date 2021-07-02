Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate faces felony charge in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.

That’s after a federal grand jury indicted Derrick Evans on an obstruction of an official proceeding charge – a felony.

If convicted of that charge, Evans faces possible prison time.

Previously, Evans was charged with misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Evans pleaded not guilty to those initial charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs
Governor Jim Justice surprises Parkersburg resident Ciara Jacobs
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
UPDATE: Independence Day Carnival in City Park back on for Thursday night
Jimmy Childs is arrested.
Former Athens Co. deputy pleads guilty in Bellar case
Independence Day events scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Forecast for July 2nd
Forecast for July 2nd
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Jefferson Elementary gets visit from Columbus Zoo
Jefferson Elementary gets visit from Columbus Zoo
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley transitioning to NAIA for 2021 and beyond
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley transitioning to NAIA for 2021 and beyond