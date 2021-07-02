Advertisement

Independence Day Carnival underway at Parkersburg City Park

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The second night of the Independence Day Carnival was underway Friday at Parkersburg City Park.

The event is hosted by American Legion Post 15.

Hundreds of people from across the area came out to the carnival and enjoyed the great weather as well as the different rides, games, vendors, food, and more.

The carnival will also be held on Saturday and Sunday, starting at noon.

