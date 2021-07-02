Jefferson Elementary gets visit from Columbus Zoo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Jefferson Elementary got a chance to see some of their favorite animals thanks to the Columbus Zoo.

“It’s so important to us that we’re able to take our animals and come to these schools and teach children how to protect animals for future generations to come,” says Columbus Zoo animal program specialist, Emily Yunker.

It’s all a part of the school’s “Wildlife Adventures, Math and Literacy Camp” which helps these students learn about animals, their habitats and adaptations over the past two weeks.

“So, all of these programs like the Columbus Zoo today allow them to see animals live and learn more about the animals they see in their books every day,” says Wood County Schools curriculum coordinator, Ashlee Beatty.

Programs like these are designed to help teach children about how to protect animals, including those that are endangered.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of endangered species and not a lot of people know about it. Or know that they can do something right here in their own homes to help these animals out in the wild,” says Yunker. “And I think that’s something really important that we’re able to spread awareness about.”

And it allows kids to have the zoo in front of them. Especially for kids that may not get the chance to be at the zoo any time soon.

“I learned that the kangaroo’s back legs are impressive. Because the back legs are the strongest bones in the body for them. And the tail helps them bounce up,” says second-grader, Ashton Smith.

Yunker says they are always excited to get children involved to help protect these animals.

“To bring the animals to them and to bring the zoo to them it just means a lot to do that and to be able to educate them. Because, we always get great reactions. They love seeing a penguin. And if we’re able to educate someone about a penguin, maybe they’ll grow up to save them some day,” says Yunker.

