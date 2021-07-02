Marietta College basketball players talk benefits of NIL

MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order to allow athletes to earn revenue off of their name, likeness, and image has some Marietta College athletes already thinking about how they can make some extra cash.

“I feel like we probably won’t be able to use it as much as some bigger schools but hopefully we have some opportunities to use it but I’m really excited for it I think it’s a cool opportunity for us to make some extra money while we are doing it,” Junior shooting guard Jalen Greiser said.

He says it’s not just a cool opportunity but helpful when it comes to paying for tuition.

“On-campus jobs actually don’t pay a lot of money so sometimes it can get really tight so maybe having this opportunity could help out a little bit.

Timothy Kreeger, 5th year senior center for the pioneers, echoes Greiser.

" As division 3 goes we don’t get athletic scholarships so I guess extra money would just go to pay for my school since we play sports here as a hobby and do it as something that we love.”

Kreeger says some kids on the team have already started a Youtube Page they hope to make some money off of...and as far as marketing himself, Greiser is still brainstorming.

“Definitely now that this is an opportunity, we’re going to have to start figuring things out because that would be really exciting to be able to do something in the community, maybe to get our name out there and maybe make a little money on the side too.”

