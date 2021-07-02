Advertisement

Marietta welcomes The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marietta, O.H. (WTAP) -In 2005, 23 members of the Lima Company 3/25 out of Columbus, Ohio succumbed to enemy fire while serving in Iraq. This weekend, people throughout the MOV have an opportunity to honor those men at the Armory in Marietta.

It’s all part of The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, a traveling memorial comprised of portraits of these 23 marines. Mike Strahle, Executive Director of the Eyes of Freedom says the artist behind these portraits is Columbus artist Anita Miller.

“She wanted to do something to help the moms and dads and families kind of begin to heal. She didn’t know what that would be...this is what came of it. She had a vision of these unveiling in the Ohio capital building and they did on Memorial Day of 2008.”

Strahle, a retired member of the Lima Company who fought alongside the men who lost their lives that day in 2005, says in addition to the portraits, there is a statue called “The Silent Battle” that honors those who have succumbed to or suffer from PTSD. He says he hopes veterans will come to the memorial this weekend to seek help if they need it. The memorial will be open until 9 p.m. Friday night, 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday.

