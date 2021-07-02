Obituary: Betty Ann Porter

Betty Ann Porter, 75, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on June 28, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family and most importantly, her loving husband, William D. Porter, of 55 years. Betty, the youngest of six children, was born to Holly and Gladys (Bridges) Siers, on November 29, 1945 in Ripley, WV. She grew up in Wirt County and graduated from Wirt County High School in 1963. While attending high school, she enjoyed playing trumpet in the band, and was an All-State band member for 3 years. Betty, a member of the National Honor Society, was also active in chorus, student council, and served as the pianist for high school commencement. Following high school, she completed two years of college at WVU-Parkersburg Branch where she met her husband Bill in art class.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Esther, Richard, Dale Siers, and Dorothy Siers - Bennett; her daughter - in - law, Kim Godbey; her brother-in-law, Robert Jackson; and her sister-in-law, Dolores Siers. She is survived by her devoted husband, William D. Porter, of Parkersburg; her two children, William D. Porter II, Parkersburg; and Lydia (Fred) Ervin, of Washington. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Beth (Chris) Porchiran, of Bethel Park, PA; Jon Tyler Porter, of Morgantown, WV; Clayton Porter, of Champagne, IL; Noah Porter, of Huntington, WV; Logan Ervin, of Washington; Emma (Sam) Boso, of Pittsburgh, PA; Shane Moore, of Chesapeake, VA; and Sarah Ervin, of Washington. Betty was blessed to be survived by three great-grandchildren: Reese and Conner Porchiran, of Bethel Park, PA; and Daisy Zelphia Boso, who is due to be born on August 19th, 2021, of Pittsburgh, PA. Lastly, Betty is survived by one sister, her best friend, Nancy Jackson, of Belpre; her brothers / sisters - in - laws who she considered as brothers and sisters: Ed and Lois Porter, of Washington; Jay and Nina Cheuvront, of Parkersburg; and Lori Siers, of Parkersburg, and a host of nieces and nephews whom she treasured as family.

Betty was a member of Camden Avenue Church of Christ, Parkersburg, WV.

She retired from the Bureau of the Public Debt after 30 years as a Senior Securities Examiner. Betty cherished her family and went to every school, band, and sporting event she could. She left behind fond memories of camping, watching movies, going to the park, spending time with her grandchildren, and sharing her love of music. She and her husband attended meetings and gatherings of the local Parkinson’s support group for years which she enjoyed and found comfort in.

Funeral services will be officiated by her son-in-law, Fred Ervin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 6th at Leavitt’s Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV. Friends may call on the family at Leavitt’s in Parkersburg on Monday, July 5th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately at Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.