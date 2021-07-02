Obituary: Herman Lawrence Wass

Herman Lawrence Wass, 94, of Washburn, WV, passed away July 1, 2021. He was born in Ritchie County, WV on November 20, 1926 the son of the late Hosea Harrison Wass and Gladys Willa Bush Wass.

He was a 1944 graduate of Harrisville High School and was a World War II Veteran serving 1945-1946 with a tour of duty in Germany as a telecommunicator. Herman attended Glenville State College and graduated in 1952 obtaining a teaching degree and retiring after 38 years. He began his career by teaching in one room schools throughout Ritchie County. He also worked for 1-2 years at The Union Carbide Plant in Tyler County. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church at Washburn and attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Ellenboro. He is a member of Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW.

He will be remembered for his love of hunting, sports, gardening and singing hymns with his family, church and nephews.

Herman is survived by his two daughters, Rita Jean Garrett and husband Eddy of Williamstown and Debra A. Hoover and husband Mike of St. Marys; three step-children, Roger Ross and wife Janet of Ellenboro, Sharon Meeks of NC and Debra Wagner and husband Alan of Ellenboro; one brother, Wayne Wass and wife Pat of PA; grandchildren, Charity Tomlin (Chris) of TN, Joshua Garrett of PA, Rebekah Huntsman (Mike) of MI, Mandy Shanley (Bronson) of SC and Stacy Kimball (Terry) of St. Marys; step-grandchildren, Danny Meeks of NC, Amanda Meeks of NC, Angela Ross of Harrisville and Joshua Wagner of PA; 18 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delma Dorraine Smith Wass and second wife, Mary Evelyn Ross Wass, his brother Dennis Brooks Wass and sisters, Hilda L. Wass and Coralie Smith.

A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice of Vienna and Genesis Parkersburg Care Center for their excellent care and support.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Michael Hoover and Edward Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery with military rites by Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW and the Army Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

