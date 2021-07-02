Advertisement

Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Reed

Kenneth Reed
Kenneth Reed(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Kenneth Eugene Reed, 82, of Waterford, Ohio passed away 7:00 am on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

He was born January 24, 1939 in Clay County, WV to Alva and Hazel Fern (Dotson) Reed. Kenneth was a graduate of Ohio University, and had been employed as a chemical engineer with Bayer Corp in Baytown, TX for 27 ½ years. He was a member of Watertown Presbyterian Church. Most of all, Ken was a family man who was kind and thoughtful to all.

On June 18, 1961 he married Marie Deming who survives with a daughter, Nikki (Randy) Montgomery of Athens, OH and 4 grandchildren Anthony Reed, Christopher Howard, Shailah Howard, and Sean Parish. Also surviving is a brother John Reed of Lowell.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a son Paul E. Reed and brothers Ernest Reed and Clarence “Eddy” Reed.

Funeral services will be held 11 am, Tuesday, July 6th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Barlow Central Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 am until the hour of service on Tuesday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

