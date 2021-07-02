Obituary: Mary “Jackie” Bibbee

Mary “Jackie” Bibbee, 77, of Little Hocking, died June 30, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Jackie was born December 21, 1943, in Gallipolis, OH, a daughter of the late John P. and Hilah K. Shuler Herrman.

Jackie was a telephone operator for C&P Telephone Co. and was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers. She was also a member of the Rockland United Methodist Church.

Jackie enjoyed going to Elvis tribute artist shows. Her favorites were Jim Forshey, Dwight Icenhower, and Ryan Pelton. She loved her pets Speedy, Millie and Baby.

Jackie is survived by her husband Robert E. Bibbee; daughters Angela D. Pantages of MI and Mistie M. Bibbee of OH; brother Mike Herrmann (Eileen) of OH; cousin Cameron Berger of OH; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, OH, with Pastor Steven McGuire officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

