Obituary: Nancy Lee Campbell

Nancy Lee Campbell, 99, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Oak Harbor, Ohio to Clara Wheeler Eversole and Charles E. Eversole on November 14th, 1921 and was the younger sister to Edith Mae Eversole Randall. Nancy was married to Paul M. Campbell for over 55 years and had two wonderful sons, Jeffrey L. Campbell and Philip L. Campbell, who were cared for with much love and pride.

In making her mark on this world, Nancy cared for her mother for sixteen years until her passing, she donated skin grafts for treatment to those suffering from skin cancer, rescued many animals, and opened her home in support of extended family members. Nancy felt joy when caring for her nieces Pat, Nancy, and Clara. She was a member of Belpre Heights United Methodist Church, was a friend to many, and cherished the relationships she created over the course of her life. Nancy was also committed to the historic preservation of lighthouses along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and her son, Philip. She leaves behind her son Jeffrey and wife Janet Campbell, daughter-in-law Linda Campbell, grandchildren Jeffrey (Maria) Campbell II, Jenni Campbell, Bob Campbell, Philip Campbell II, Eric (Ellen) Morris, and Lisa (Larry) Witt. She also leaves great-granddaughters Abigail Campbell, Mackenzie Campbell, Elizabeth Morris, great-nieces Alice Randall Hundley and Katherine Johnson, and great-nephew Philip Graham.

Nancy had a great affection for animals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley or the Washington County Home in Marietta, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 3 pm Sunday, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Dedra Rader officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-3pm. Inurnment will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Fremont, OH, at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

