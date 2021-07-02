Advertisement

Ohio Valley officially part of N.A.I.A.

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As of July 1, the Ohio Valley University Fighting Scots athletics program will transition from NCAA Division 2 and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, and will now be a part of the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics (N.A.I.A.).

Officials with OVU say their philosophies match with those with the N.A.I.A., making the transition a very easy one.

OVU will now be a part of the River States Conference, along with 14 other teams they will now be competing against.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Chad Porter says that this is a great move for the program.

“I really believe that the competitive balance, especially for the size of our school, is going to benefit us a lot better,” said Porter. “These institutions seem to be very like-minded. The N.A.I.A., and the River States has been awesome in this transition, and has helped us in every single way possible. They’re in constant communication, so we’re really excited. The other member institutions of the conference has been great as well as the other athletic directors, and the conference commissioner. I really believe that this is a great opportunity for our athletics program.”

Porter also talked about the different ways the Scots will have to prepare for opponents, since they will be ones they have never faced before.

“We have to totally redo our scouting,” he said. “We have to redo our game prep in terms of taking a look at the opponents, but practices will stay the same. The N.A.I.A. rules are a little bit different for how much we can practice, so those rules are a little bit easier, and we’re excited about that, so it’s going to be a whole new world for us, but we’re excited to move forward.”

Ohio Valley President Michael Ross also released a statement on the transition, saying, “We are thinking about the future. And in order for us to move forward in the best way, our move is to go to the N.A.I.A. and be a part of the River States Conference. We feel this is the best move for us. The River States Conference fits for us a better geographical area for travel, the types of schools we play, and it just fits who we are as a university.”

