Parkersburg Police arrest two in child neglect case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Parkersburg residents are facing six counts of child neglect following an investigation by the Parkersburg Police Department.

According to a news release, officers and detectives went to a home on the 1900 block of Worthington Street on June 10 to help Child Protective Services look into a case of alleged child neglect.

Police said they found six children aged one to nine living in the home under filthy conditions. The home allegedly had trash and bugs throughout it, feces on the walls, and moldy food in the refrigerator

All six children were also allegedly sleeping on a single bare mattress in the living room.

Authorities removed the children from the home and continued their investigation.

On June 29, police arrested Amber Kay Beaver, 34, and Robert Owen Beaver, 42. Both were charged with six counts of child neglect.

Both were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and were released on bond.

