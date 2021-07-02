Advertisement

This is Home: Lee Ogdin

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. MARY’S, W.Va. (WTAP) -If you’re from st. Mary’s West Virginia, chances are you know who our this is home special is featuring this week.

“You either hate it or you love it and once you get bit with it you’re going to be there.”

Former St. Mary’s fire chief Lee Ogdin was there fighting fires throughout St. Mary’s for 60 years...and he’s still helping out at the station.

“I’ve had three operations on my knee. And I just can’t do it anymore so I go help them man the radio and do something like that the other jobs you got.”

Lee followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the fire department right after he graduated high school. He’s received many awards throughout the years...Most recently a plaque and bell from the West Virginia state fire marshal for 60 years of service.

While he appreciates the awards, lee says helping others is the most rewarding part of his job.

“It’s a community feeling you’re doing something for your community. You’re looking after the people and somebody has to do it.”

Thankfully Ogdin has his next-door neighbor Glen Westbrook as a fellow firefighter to help him out when duty calls.

“There’s not many departments who can say they have a 60-year member. You see a lot of 50s not many 60s. That’s a long time to be serving. And to be as involved as he has been over the years I mean to being chief and officer for many years and safety officer and running EMT calls and first responder calls. You just don’t see an individual like that very often.”

