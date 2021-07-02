Two Wood County residents indicted on sexual assault charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Lefebure announced 21 indictments on Wednesday, including two involving accusations of sexual battery.

Garrett Griffith was indicted on two counts of third-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, four counts of sexual assault in the first degree, and incest.

Joshua L. Thompson was indicted on charges of sexual assault in the second degree, strangulation, attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing a police officer, destruction of property, obstructing an officer, and battery on a governmental official.

Both have now been indicted by the grand jury. The next step will be the arraignment, and their trial dates will be set for later in the summer or fall, said Lefebure.

